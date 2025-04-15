Anchor Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Anchor Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $3,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTEC. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $155.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $170.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.85. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1 year low of $134.11 and a 1 year high of $193.06.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

