Anchor Investment Management LLC Has $10.91 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.0% of Anchor Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CacheTech Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 686.1% in the fourth quarter. CacheTech Inc. now owns 9,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 8,473 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 146.8% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 28,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 17,201 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. AGP Franklin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,387,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.66, for a total value of $3,089,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,051 shares in the company, valued at $3,785,274.66. This represents a 44.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 90,450 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.84, for a total value of $14,819,328.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,313,845.76. The trade was a 34.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 143,450 shares of company stock worth $23,988,008. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on PG. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.50.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of PG opened at $169.11 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $153.52 and a 52 week high of $180.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $21.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.66 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 18.35%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.20%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading

