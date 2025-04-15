Anchor Investment Management LLC Has $18.35 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 941,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,444 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.7% of Anchor Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Anchor Investment Management LLC owned about 0.68% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $18,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 30,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 7,981 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 71,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 12,650 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 199,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 27,016 shares during the period. Evexia Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 135.0% during the fourth quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 116,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 67,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCR stock opened at $19.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.53. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.01 and a twelve month high of $19.84.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

