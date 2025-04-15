Anchor Investment Management LLC Sells 3,436 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Anchor Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,576 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,436 shares during the quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $5,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $909,415,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Enbridge by 396.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,047,004 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $510,816,000 after acquiring an additional 9,621,425 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $180,941,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,617,146 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,888,507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,217,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $571,389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091,442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

ENB stock opened at $43.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.55. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $32.86 and a one year high of $46.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.69.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. Enbridge had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

