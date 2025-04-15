Anchor Investment Management LLC Sells 84 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Anchor Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,390 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $7,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $13,044,000. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $820,000. Broyhill Asset Management bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp increased its position in FedEx by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 5,897 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on FedEx from $330.00 to $275.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on FedEx from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of FedEx from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.63.

FedEx Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $210.31 on Tuesday. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $194.30 and a 1-year high of $313.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $243.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.05). FedEx had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $22.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, COO John Alan Smith sold 6,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total transaction of $1,499,050.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,686,161.85. The trade was a 20.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

