Anchor Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Anchor Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,217 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 34,580 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,116,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Dagco Inc. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,325,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 1.3 %

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $221.06 on Tuesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $201.63 and a 52 week high of $277.60. The stock has a market cap of $54.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $236.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.07. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 20.04%. On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NSC shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $265.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $292.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Gilbert H. Lamphere bought 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $259.86 per share, for a total transaction of $157,735.02. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,271.82. This trade represents a 32.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

