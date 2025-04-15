AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $42.00. The stock had previously closed at $42.57, but opened at $43.83. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. AngloGold Ashanti shares last traded at $43.44, with a volume of 940,366 shares traded.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AU. StockNews.com upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,857,324 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $467,795,000 after acquiring an additional 3,882,283 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 274.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,133,744 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $118,448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764,165 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 3,767.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,751,410 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $63,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,261 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,411,814 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $586,504,000 after buying an additional 2,491,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carrhae Capital LLP raised its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 170.0% during the fourth quarter. Carrhae Capital LLP now owns 3,459,193 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $79,838,000 after buying an additional 2,177,783 shares in the last quarter. 36.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.96.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The mining company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AngloGold Ashanti plc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.13%.

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

