AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $42.00. The stock had previously closed at $42.57, but opened at $43.83. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. AngloGold Ashanti shares last traded at $43.44, with a volume of 940,366 shares traded.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AU. StockNews.com upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.
View Our Latest Research Report on AU
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AngloGold Ashanti
AngloGold Ashanti Stock Up 1.9 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.96.
AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The mining company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AngloGold Ashanti plc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AngloGold Ashanti Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.13%.
About AngloGold Ashanti
AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AngloGold Ashanti
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Congress! Who Traded What During the Tariff-Induced Meltdown
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 2 Under-the-Radar Consumer Staples Stocks With Big Dividends
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- NATO Deal Sparks 4% Jump in Palantir Stock—What’s Next?
Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.