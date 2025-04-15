ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) VP Meredith Cook Sells 400 Shares of Stock

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) VP Meredith Cook sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.96, for a total transaction of $27,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 80,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,526,799.20. This trade represents a 0.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Meredith Cook also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Thursday, March 13th, Meredith Cook sold 400 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total transaction of $25,332.00.

On Thursday, February 13th, Meredith Cook sold 400 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total transaction of $23,816.00.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ANIP opened at $68.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -124.95 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.50 and a 1-year high of $70.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ANIP. StockNews.com downgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANI Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,401 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 83.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,510 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $418,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 703,843 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,991,000 after acquiring an additional 58,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.