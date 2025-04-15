Ankr 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $19.05 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $166.05 million and $19.05 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ankr has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar. One Ankr token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0166 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ankr alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00003493 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00026204 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00005533 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00002594 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000077 BTC.

XYO (XYO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ankr Profile

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. Its launch date was March 5th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.01656062 USD and is down -2.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 347 active market(s) with $17,350,701.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.