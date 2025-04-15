APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Purchased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 292.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,580 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in APA were worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in APA by 1,087.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of APA by 84.1% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of APA by 5,718.2% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its position in APA by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in APA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

APA Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of APA stock opened at $15.20 on Tuesday. APA Co. has a twelve month low of $13.58 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.20.

APA Dividend Announcement

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.18). APA had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. APA’s payout ratio is currently 44.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on APA shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of APA from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of APA from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of APA from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $22.00 target price on APA and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, APA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.58.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

