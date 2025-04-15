AppYea (OTCMKTS:APYP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

AppYea (OTCMKTS:APYP – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

AppYea Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:APYP traded up $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.01. 1,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,371. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01. AppYea has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.04.

Get AppYea alerts:

AppYea Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

AppYea, Inc, a digital health company, develops wearable monitoring solutions to treat sleep apnea and snoring. It develops AppySleep app, a wristband that monitors physiological parameters during sleep; AppySleep, a biofeedback snoring treatment wristband; AppySleep LAB, a smartphone medical application that monitors breathing patterns in the sleep and identify sleep arena episode without direct contact to the user; and AppySleep PRO a wristband for the treatment of sleep arena using biofeedback in combination with AppySleep LAB app.

Receive News & Ratings for AppYea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppYea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.