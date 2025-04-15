AppYea (OTCMKTS:APYP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

AppYea (OTCMKTS:APYP – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.
AppYea Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:APYP traded up $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.01. 1,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,371. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01. AppYea has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.04.
AppYea Company Profile
