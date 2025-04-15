Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on APTV. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (down previously from $91.00) on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.78.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Aptiv

Aptiv Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $50.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. Aptiv has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $85.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.49.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.12. Aptiv had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 15.63%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aptiv news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 14,568 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $954,204.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,203,023.50. The trade was a 10.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 201.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Aptiv by 356.3% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 164.7% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,363 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.