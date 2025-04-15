Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on APTO. Alliance Global Partners raised Aptose Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Aptose Biosciences from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on APTO
Aptose Biosciences Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Aptose Biosciences
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences stock. Bleichroeder LP acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000. Bleichroeder LP owned approximately 4.15% of Aptose Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.62% of the company’s stock.
About Aptose Biosciences
Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Aptose Biosciences
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Why NVIDIA Stock Could Soar Despite Wall Street Downgrades
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Top 3 Large Cap Stocks Insiders Bought in Q1: Buy, Sell, or Hold
- What is a Special Dividend?
- 3 Hot New IPOs Defying the 2025 Market Slump
Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.