Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on APTO. Alliance Global Partners raised Aptose Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Aptose Biosciences from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on APTO

Aptose Biosciences Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Aptose Biosciences

The stock has a market cap of $3.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.37. Aptose Biosciences has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $50.10.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences stock. Bleichroeder LP acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000. Bleichroeder LP owned approximately 4.15% of Aptose Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

About Aptose Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.