Arecor Therapeutics (LON:AREC) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Arecor Therapeutics plc (LON:AREC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 36 ($0.47) and last traded at GBX 36 ($0.47), with a volume of 56446 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38 ($0.50).
Arecor Therapeutics Trading Down 5.3 %
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 47.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 61.90. The firm has a market cap of £13.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 1.37.
Arecor Therapeutics Company Profile
Arecor Therapeutics plc is a globally focused biopharmaceutical company transforming patient care by bringing innovative medicines to market through the enhancement of existing therapeutic products. By applying our innovative proprietary technology platform, Arestat™, we are developing an internal portfolio of proprietary products in diabetes and other indications, as well as working with leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to deliver therapeutic products.
