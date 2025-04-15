Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Acquired by Lafayette Investments Inc.

Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 254.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,086 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,872 shares during the quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caitlin John LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 174.7% during the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 335.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $73.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.99. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $133.58. The firm has a market cap of $92.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total value of $896,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 155,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,450,923.68. The trade was a 4.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.61, for a total value of $9,248,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,155.36. This represents a 86.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 411,031 shares of company stock valued at $39,364,943. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ANET. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $121.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.43.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arista Networks

About Arista Networks

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.