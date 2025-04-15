Ark (ARK) Price Hits $0.47 on Major Exchanges

Ark (ARK) traded 21.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. Ark has a total market capitalization of $87.81 million and $105.12 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ark has traded up 28.1% against the US dollar. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00000549 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000292 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000708 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000558 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2017. Ark’s total supply is 188,015,732 coins and its circulating supply is 188,015,760 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. The official website for Ark is ark.io.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

According to CryptoCompare, it is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars.

