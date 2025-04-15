Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,245 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.31% of Armstrong World Industries worth $18,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 288.1% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.33.

Armstrong World Industries Price Performance

AWI stock opened at $134.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $110.68 and a one year high of $164.40.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The firm had revenue of $367.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.308 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 20.40%.

About Armstrong World Industries



Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

