ARPA Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $31.77 Million (ARPA)

ARPA (ARPA) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. ARPA has a total market capitalization of $31.77 million and approximately $17.97 million worth of ARPA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ARPA has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. One ARPA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0209 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ARPA

ARPA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,519,586,598 tokens. The Reddit community for ARPA is https://reddit.com/r/arpachain/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ARPA’s official Twitter account is @arpaofficial. The official message board for ARPA is medium.com/@arpa. ARPA’s official website is arpanetwork.io.

Buying and Selling ARPA

According to CryptoCompare, “ARPA (ARPA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ARPA has a current supply of 1,999,999,999.98773854 with 1,519,586,598.38773854 in circulation. The last known price of ARPA is 0.02096473 USD and is up 1.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 189 active market(s) with $8,470,352.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arpanetwork.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARPA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARPA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARPA using one of the exchanges listed above.

