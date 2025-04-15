Ascentage Pharma Group International (NASDAQ:AAPG) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International (NASDAQ:AAPG – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.49, but opened at $20.06. Ascentage Pharma Group International shares last traded at $19.91, with a volume of 5,660 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Get Ascentage Pharma Group International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AAPG

Ascentage Pharma Group International Price Performance

Ascentage Pharma Group International Company Profile

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.55.

(Get Free Report)

Ascentage Pharma Group International Co, Ltd. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the development of novel therapies for cancers, hepatitis B virus, or HBV, and age-related diseases. The company was founded by Da Jun Yang, Wang Shao Meng and Ming Guo in May 2009 and is headquartered in Suzhou, China.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ascentage Pharma Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascentage Pharma Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.