ATI (NYSE:ATI) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.63, but opened at $45.68. ATI shares last traded at $48.06, with a volume of 123,827 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATI. Susquehanna lifted their price target on ATI from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of ATI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ATI from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on ATI from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Get ATI alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATI

ATI Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.80.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. ATI had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 21.16%. ATI’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ATI Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other ATI news, SVP Tina Killough Busch sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.41, for a total transaction of $657,459.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,261.54. The trade was a 27.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in ATI in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ATI by 418.1% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of ATI by 86.2% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ATI by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter.

About ATI

(Get Free Report)

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.