Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.17.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATKR. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Atkore from $78.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Atkore from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Loop Capital cut Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Roth Capital raised Atkore to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Atkore in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company.

Get Atkore alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ATKR

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atkore

In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $32,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,400. This represents a 1.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Atkore by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Atkore by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Atkore by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Atkore by 358.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Atkore by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

Atkore Stock Performance

Shares of ATKR stock opened at $58.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.03. Atkore has a 1 year low of $49.92 and a 1 year high of $185.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 2.02.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.45. Atkore had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $661.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Atkore will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Atkore Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.39%.

Atkore Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.