Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA) Major Shareholder John C. Malone Purchases 44,258 Shares of Stock

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) major shareholder John C. Malone purchased 44,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,849,984.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 330,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,830,366. This trade represents a 15.44 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Atlanta Braves Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BATRA opened at $42.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.67 and a 52-week high of $46.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.63 and a beta of 0.61.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.47. Atlanta Braves had a negative net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $52.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Atlanta Braves in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BATRA. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Atlanta Braves during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 157.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Atlanta Braves in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves during the third quarter valued at about $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

Atlanta Braves Company Profile

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

