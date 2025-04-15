Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) Short Interest Down 91.7% in March

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a decline of 91.7% from the March 15th total of 378,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 66.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Auddia

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Auddia stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 89,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 1.58% of Auddia at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Auddia alerts:

Auddia Price Performance

Auddia stock opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.79. Auddia has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $55.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.06.

About Auddia

Auddia ( NASDAQ:AUUD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($14.96) EPS for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Auddia Inc, a technology company, develops AI Platform for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is faidr, which enables consumers to listen to various AM/FM radio station with commercial breaks replaced with personalized audio content, including popular and new music, news, and weather.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Auddia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auddia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.