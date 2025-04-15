Autoliv (ALV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 16th. Analysts expect Autoliv to post earnings of $1.70 per share and revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.21. Autoliv had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 28.62%. On average, analysts expect Autoliv to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Autoliv Trading Up 3.2 %

ALV opened at $82.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.47. Autoliv has a twelve month low of $75.49 and a twelve month high of $129.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.70%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALV shares. Hsbc Global Res cut Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Autoliv in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autoliv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Per Jonas Jademyr sold 401 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.85, for a total transaction of $39,638.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,712.25. This trade represents a 36.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mikael Bratt sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $569,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,307 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,062.30. This represents a 19.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,253 shares of company stock valued at $915,534 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Further Reading

