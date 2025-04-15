Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Sold by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 45.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,711 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Avantor were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AVTR. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Avantor by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 188,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Avantor by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 99,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 138,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avantor alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP James Bramwell sold 3,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $65,877.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,531,753.87. This trade represents a 4.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 4,907 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $86,019.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,788.12. This represents a 10.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Avantor from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Avantor from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avantor in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.08.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AVTR

Avantor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $15.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.36. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Avantor had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 12.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Avantor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.