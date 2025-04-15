Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Acquires Shares of 36,820 Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 36,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,347,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.67.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $94.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $77.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $85.32 and a 1 year high of $109.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.65 and its 200 day moving average is $92.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 477.77% and a net margin of 14.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 20th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 59.09%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

