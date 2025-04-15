Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Buys Shares of 3,073 Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,898,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EQIX. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,946,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 628,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 243,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Equinix by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 294,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,712,000 after purchasing an additional 92,975 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.51, for a total value of $643,308.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,878,652.27. This represents a 7.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 125 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $912.21, for a total transaction of $114,026.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,669 shares in the company, valued at $16,117,838.49. This represents a 0.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,054 shares of company stock worth $17,466,950. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Price Performance

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $783.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.30 billion, a PE ratio of 91.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $860.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $900.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $684.14 and a twelve month high of $994.03.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $7.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $5.17. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 9.32%. Research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $4.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.26. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 219.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra Research upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $1,033.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $1,075.00 to $1,065.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,007.59.

About Equinix

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

