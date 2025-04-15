Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Takes $9.03 Million Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,031,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 151.5% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 118.4% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 83 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $445.00 to $327.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.61.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total transaction of $332,982.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,817,429.12. This trade represents a 10.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ULTA opened at $366.25 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $309.01 and a one year high of $460.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $359.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $383.03.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $8.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.13 by $1.33. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

