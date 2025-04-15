Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Receives $604.67 Average PT from Analysts

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $626.45.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $574.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.13. Axon Enterprise has a 52-week low of $273.52 and a 52-week high of $715.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $564.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $562.96.

In other news, Director Jeri Williams sold 307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.72, for a total transaction of $169,685.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,275.44. The trade was a 15.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. Friedenthal Financial increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 961.7% during the fourth quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 1,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 136,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,466,000 after purchasing an additional 33,869 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 95,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,528,000 after buying an additional 16,792 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $2,985,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,782,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $710,103,000 after buying an additional 35,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

