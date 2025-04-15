Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Trading Down 9.4% – Should You Sell?

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 9.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.49 and last traded at $1.50. 1,898,457 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 1,837,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

Several research analysts have commented on AZUL shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Azul from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Azul from $2.70 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Azul from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Azul has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.36.

The firm has a market capitalization of $642.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.23.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Azul by 58.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 203,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 75,291 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Azul during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Azul by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,473,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after acquiring an additional 119,023 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Azul in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Azul by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 48,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares during the period. 0.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Brazil and internationally. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 160 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 183 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 189 aircraft.

