Baijiayun Group Ltd (NASDAQ:RTC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Baijiayun Group Ltd (NASDAQ:RTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 144,400 shares, a drop of 69.9% from the March 15th total of 479,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Baijiayun Group stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Baijiayun Group Ltd (NASDAQ:RTC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 76,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Baijiayun Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

RTC traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.24. The stock had a trading volume of 85,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,374. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.94. Baijiayun Group has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $9.69.

Baijiayun Group Ltd engages in the video-centric technology solution business in China. Its solutions include video-centric SaaS/PaaS solutions, including live streaming solution, VoD solution, and real-time communications solution for education, finance, medical services, automotive, and IT industries; video-centric cloud related solutions, such as online school, video conferencing, and enterprise training solutions for educational institutions, IT, finance, media and advertising, and e-commerce industries; and video-centric industry AI solutions for education, retail, public affairs, and industrial manufacturing industries.

