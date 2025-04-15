Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Sold by Dodge & Cox

Dodge & Cox lessened its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,658,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,108 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox owned about 4.61% of Baker Hughes worth $1,872,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKR. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,543,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,212,000 after acquiring an additional 465,832 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at about $829,092,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,702,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744,225 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $291,289,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,086,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,705,000 after purchasing an additional 135,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on BKR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.76.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $358,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,758,730.54. This represents a 4.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Stock Down 0.3 %

BKR opened at $37.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.01 and its 200 day moving average is $42.08. The stock has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.08. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $30.93 and a fifty-two week high of $49.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 10.70%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.87%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

