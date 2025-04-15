Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Shares Sold by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,579 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ball by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 26,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ball by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Ball by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BALL. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Ball from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Ball from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Ball from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ball from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ball presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.20.

Shares of NYSE BALL opened at $48.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.27. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $43.51 and a 1 year high of $71.32.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 33.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 29th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 24.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.32%.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

