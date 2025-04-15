Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stock Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,842 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.11% of Sensata Technologies worth $4,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 738.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 931 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,523 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 524.8% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Sensata Technologies from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Evercore ISI downgraded Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.73.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.12. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a twelve month low of $17.32 and a twelve month high of $43.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.32.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.76. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 3.27%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

