Bank of Montreal Can Has $4.27 Million Stock Holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 63.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 47,543 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Natera were worth $4,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Natera in the 4th quarter worth about $3,623,000. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD bought a new position in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $317,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 633,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $100,309,000 after buying an additional 64,750 shares during the period. Finally, Atika Capital Management LLC grew its position in Natera by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 71,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,350,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total value of $354,606.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,457,844.37. This represents a 3.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 24,861 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total value of $4,101,319.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,208,639.48. This represents a 15.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 325,922 shares of company stock valued at $51,603,664 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on NTRA. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Natera from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Natera from $200.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Natera from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Natera from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.76.

Natera Stock Performance

Natera stock opened at $148.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $152.09 and a 200-day moving average of $152.40. The company has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.35 and a beta of 1.80. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.13 and a 1 year high of $183.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.23.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $476.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.91 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.23%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

