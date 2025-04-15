Bank of Montreal Can Has $4.82 Million Position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 428,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 96,970 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 1.03% of Compass Minerals International worth $4,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 89,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the third quarter worth about $415,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 76.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 40,288 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 782,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,412,000 after buying an additional 6,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Compass Minerals International by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 187,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 24,615 shares during the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Compass Minerals International Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of CMP stock opened at $11.06 on Tuesday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $15.82. The stock has a market cap of $459.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.52 and its 200-day moving average is $12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.50). Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%. Sell-side analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

Featured Stories

