Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,908 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.21% of Polaris worth $6,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Polaris by 386.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Polaris by 295.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Polaris by 232.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Polaris by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Polaris stock opened at $34.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.15. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.92 and a fifty-two week high of $91.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.07.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Polaris had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 1.54%. Equities research analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 136.73%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PII shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $81.00) on shares of Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Polaris in a report on Monday, March 17th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Polaris from $76.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Polaris from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.64.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

