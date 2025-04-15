Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Stake in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Free Report) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,001 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Pearson were worth $4,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSO. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Pearson in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pearson in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Pearson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pearson by 228.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pearson by 251.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. 2.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSO has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Pearson in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares set a $18.00 price target on Pearson in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

Pearson Stock Up 0.8 %

PSO stock opened at $15.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pearson plc has a 52 week low of $11.78 and a 52 week high of $17.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.36 and a 200 day moving average of $15.64.

Pearson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.2092 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Pearson’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

About Pearson

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

