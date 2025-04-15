Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 1,536 Shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.82% of Marcus worth $5,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Marcus by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 599,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,881,000 after acquiring an additional 246,375 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Marcus by 135.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 392,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 225,644 shares in the last quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC acquired a new position in Marcus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,258,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 736,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,837,000 after buying an additional 139,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Marcus by 1,102.0% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 142,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after buying an additional 130,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Marcus Stock Performance

NYSE MCS opened at $16.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $513.06 million, a P/E ratio of -47.53, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Marcus Co. has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $23.16.

Marcus Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio is currently -107.69%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MCS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Marcus in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

About Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

