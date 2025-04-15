Bank of Montreal Can Sells 10,935 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,935 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $5,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVT. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 22.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,020,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,374,000 after buying an additional 1,269,335 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $197,434,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,773,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,894,000 after purchasing an additional 29,794 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,591,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,630,000 after buying an additional 210,690 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 1.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,763,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,891,000 after buying an additional 28,876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on nVent Electric from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $85.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $86.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

nVent Electric Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:NVT opened at $50.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.10. nVent Electric plc has a one year low of $41.71 and a one year high of $86.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.73.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 10.09%. Equities analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.