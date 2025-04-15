Bank of Montreal Can Sells 30,647 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 49.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,647 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $4,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $177,085,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,933,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,437,000 after purchasing an additional 474,923 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,302,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,384,000 after purchasing an additional 425,195 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,400,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,989,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $124.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.53. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $108.91 and a 52-week high of $146.99. The company has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.1767 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

