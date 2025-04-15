Bank of Montreal Can Trims Stock Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,029 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,073 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.14% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $5,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XRAY. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,682 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,199 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 169,304 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 648.4% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,422 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XRAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $13.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $31.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.09 and a 200-day moving average of $19.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.07%.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 15,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $249,994.42. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 81,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,341.21. The trade was a 22.66 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

