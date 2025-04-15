Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 1,516 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 62.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,942 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Generac were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,913,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,903,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,123,000 after buying an additional 533,612 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,042,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,684,000 after buying an additional 469,575 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Generac by 133.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 672,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,227,000 after buying an additional 384,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth $46,785,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $113.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.50 and a 12 month high of $195.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.31. Generac had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 18.17%. Equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total transaction of $725,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 565,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,129,498.75. The trade was a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GNRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Generac from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Generac from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Generac from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Generac from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Generac

Generac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.