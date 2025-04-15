Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires New Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 648.4% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,422 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 700.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 513.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on XRAY shares. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 15,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $249,994.42. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 81,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,341.21. This represents a 22.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $13.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.01. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $31.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.32, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.07%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

