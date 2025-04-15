Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires New Shares in Crane (NYSE:CR)

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Crane by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,625 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Crane by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Crane by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,975 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Crane by 1.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Crane alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Alejandro Alcala sold 2,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.96, for a total transaction of $392,011.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,635,354.48. This represents a 6.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crane Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CR opened at $141.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.35 and its 200 day moving average is $161.03. Crane has a 52 week low of $127.04 and a 52 week high of $188.52.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Crane Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CR. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Crane in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Crane from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Crane from $170.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Crane

Crane Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.