Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires Shares of 3,206 Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 423.2% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

BFAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $127.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $162.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $155.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.67.

Shares of NYSE:BFAM opened at $118.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.03 and a 200 day moving average of $121.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.18 and a beta of 1.31. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.59 and a 52 week high of $141.90.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.03). Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 5.22%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.69, for a total transaction of $124,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,170,755.81. This represents a 2.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.74, for a total value of $311,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,838,708.18. This trade represents a 9.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

