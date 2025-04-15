Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 4,761 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 42.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,761 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,585,000 after purchasing an additional 36,505 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 95,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,385,000 after buying an additional 24,992 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Exact Sciences by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,508 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 13,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $44.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.57. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $39.97 and a one year high of $72.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.23. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 37.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $713.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.45 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXAS. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.25.

Get Our Latest Report on Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.