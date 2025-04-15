Bank of Nova Scotia Has $375,000 Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 95.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,668 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OVV. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Ovintiv by 1,732.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,387,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203,087 shares during the period. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ovintiv by 697.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 1,515,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,358,000 after buying an additional 1,325,000 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Ovintiv by 1,807.9% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 791,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,070,000 after acquiring an additional 750,349 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 744,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,169,000 after acquiring an additional 478,846 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,463,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,272,000 after acquiring an additional 451,947 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $32.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.59. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $54.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Ovintiv from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Williams Trading set a $58.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.47.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

