Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 408 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its position in Sun Communities by 263.6% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group boosted its position in Sun Communities by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Sun Communities by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $123.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.14 and a beta of 0.84. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.22 and a 1-year high of $147.83.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $745.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.68 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 7.46%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 508.11%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SUI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Sun Communities from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.70.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

