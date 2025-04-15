Bank of Nova Scotia Takes Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 793,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,021,000 after buying an additional 99,030 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 1,083.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 16,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $233.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $252.00 to $248.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.70.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $149.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.75. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 86.48, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.39. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.00 and a fifty-two week high of $257.40.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.41. Inspire Medical Systems had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 8.19%. As a group, analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inspire Medical Systems

In related news, insider Randy Ban sold 25,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $4,694,664.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,026.50. This trade represents a 77.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO John Rondoni sold 583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total transaction of $99,395.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 10,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,187.76. This trade represents a 5.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

